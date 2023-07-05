The Cardinals recalled Hudson from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.

Hudson was sent back to Memphis a day after serving as the Cardinals' 27th man in last Saturday's doubleheader with the Yankees, but he'll be back with the big club less than a week later after starter Adam Wainwright (shoulder) was moved to the injured list Tuesday. Steven Matz is set to move into the rotation Wednesday against the Marlins, so Hudson looks as though he'll have to settle for a long-relief role while he's up with the Cardinals, likely through the All-Star break.