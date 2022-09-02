Hudson will be available out of the bullpen going forward, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Hudson is the odd man out with Jack Flaherty set to return from a shoulder injury Monday. Hudson owns a 4.43 ERA on the season, striking out just 13.5 percent of opposing batters while walking 10.5 percent, so he's unlikely to pitch many high-leverage innings.
