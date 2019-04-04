Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Nabs first career save
Hudson notched his first save in an extra-inning win over the Pirates on Wednesday, allowing a walk over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning.
With his next scheduled turn in the starting rotation already having been tabled due to how the schedule lines up for the Cardinals over the next two weeks, Hudson got his temporary bullpen stint off to a fine start Wednesday. The 24-year-old right-hander was impressive in 26 relief appearances in his rookie 2018 campaign, so he's certainly no stranger to taking the hill in the latter stages of a game. Hudson's high-leverage deployment against the Pirates seems to have partly been the result of closer Jordan Hicks having pitched 2.1 innings over the prior three days and Andrew Miller already having worked earlier in Wednesday's contest.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Will have next start skipped•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Battered by Brewers•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Excellent tune-up for season•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Wins rotation spot•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Will make team in some capacity•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Turns in strong start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Are They Good?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which...
-
Waivers: Boyd's historic start
Chris Towers breaks down the top waiver wire adds for Thursday and Wednesday's winners and...
-
Bullpen Report: Parker, Swarzak
Is Josh Hader the closer now for the Mariners? What about Blake Parker for the Twins? How long...
-
When to drop a slow starter
The players you loved on Draft Day aren't playing well or often enough, and meanwhile new options...
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Winners/losers, waiver wire adds
Heath Cummings discusses Tuesday's winners and losers as well as the top waiver wire adds.