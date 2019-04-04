Hudson notched his first save in an extra-inning win over the Pirates on Wednesday, allowing a walk over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning.

With his next scheduled turn in the starting rotation already having been tabled due to how the schedule lines up for the Cardinals over the next two weeks, Hudson got his temporary bullpen stint off to a fine start Wednesday. The 24-year-old right-hander was impressive in 26 relief appearances in his rookie 2018 campaign, so he's certainly no stranger to taking the hill in the latter stages of a game. Hudson's high-leverage deployment against the Pirates seems to have partly been the result of closer Jordan Hicks having pitched 2.1 innings over the prior three days and Andrew Miller already having worked earlier in Wednesday's contest.