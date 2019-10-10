Hudson will start Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Nationals on Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old will pitch in Game 4 of the NLCS after allowing four runs (one earned) off five hits and two walks while recording two strikeouts over 4.2 innings in the NLDS. Hudson carries a 3.35 ERA with a 136:86 K:BB over 32 starts in the regular season.