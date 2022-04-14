Manager Oliver Marmol said Hudson will make his second start of the season Sunday in Milwaukee, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Hudson looked as though he might miss out on a two-start week after the Cardinals' game Wednesday against the Royals was rained out, but he'll remain on his normal four days' rest to take the hill Sunday after Marmol opted to push No. 5 starter Jordan Hicks back in the pitching schedule. The 27-year-old righty will be looking for better results in Milwaukee after taking a no-decision in his season debut against Kansas City on Tuesday. Hudson worked four innings in the Cardinals' 6-5 win, giving up three earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out four.