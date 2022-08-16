Hudson is scheduled to make his next start Saturday in Arizona against the Diamondbacks, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Hudson was initially lined up to start Wednesday at home versus the Rockies, but the Cardinals used Monday's off day to push the right-hander to the back of the rotation. The Cardinals want Hudson to use the extra time off to adjust his approach against left-handed hitters during a pair of bullpen sessions. He sports a bloated 10.8 percent walk rate for the season, and 32 of the 50 free passes he's issued have come against lefties.