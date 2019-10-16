Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Nightmare start in NLCS clincher
Hudson (0-1) recorded just one out in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Nationals in Game 4 of the NLCS, yielding seven runs (four earned) on five hits and one walk. He did not record a strikeout.
Quite simply, it was a night to forget for Hudson, who was absolutely blitzed in the first inning and came out of the game after throwing only 25 pitches. He was also let down by his defense, including an error by Kolton Wong and a routine fly to right that dropped in between Wong and Jose Martinez for a hit. When it was all said and done, Hudson was rocked for two doubles, three singles, an intentional walk and a sacrifice fly before being lifted with two runners on for Adam Wainwright, who allowed both to score. Better days are ahead for the 25-year-old, who went 16-7 in his first year in the St. Louis rotation and posted a 3.35 ERA over 33 appearances (32 starts).
