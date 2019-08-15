Hudson (11-6) earned the win Wednesday after holding the Royals scoreless over six innings, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out five.

Facing the Royals for the first time, Hudson delivered a solid performance to earn his 13th win in his last 16 starts. Despite allowing runners to reach in every inning except the third, the right-hander held his opponent scoreless for just the third time (second start) this season. The 24-year-old had previously allowed 10 runs over his last 11.2 innings, but shut the Royals out in dominant fashion to improve to a 3.82 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 97:59 K:BB on the season. He'll gear up for a tougher matchup on Monday against the Twins.