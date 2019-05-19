Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Notches win with quality start
Hudson (3-3) earned the win against the Rangers on Saturday by allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. He struck out five and walked two.
Hudson only hiccup of the afternoon came during the fifth inning as the Rangers scratched across two runs with a single, double and walk. The 24-year-old has now delivered a quality start in three of his last four outings after failing to achieve one through his first six starts of the year. Hudson has a 4.40 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 36:22 K:BB and lines up to face the Braves next weekend.
