Cardinals manager Oli Marmol told reporters that Hudson was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday in part to help build back his velocity, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Marmol notes that Hudson has been working at 89-90 mph, and that isn't going to work at the highest level. "We believe there's a path forward, but the big leagues isn't the level to build that [velocity] up," Marmol said. Hudson has a good chance to make starts for the Cardinals in 2023, but he can safely be avoided in redraft formats at this point and profiles as more of a streaming option once with St. Louis.