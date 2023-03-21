Hudson was optioned to Triple-A Memphis by the Cardinals on Tuesday.
Hudson had allowed six earned runs on 17 hits and four walks through 8.2 innings this spring in Grapefruit League play, which works out to a 6.23 ERA and 2.42 WHIP. The 28-year-old right-hander posted a 3.14 ERA across his first 249.2 major-league innings between 2018-2021, but the underlying metrics have always been poor and his stock continues to drastically tumble. He'll presumably work out of the rotation with Memphis.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Role not yet defined•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Inks $2.65 million deal•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Sent back to minors•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Disappoints Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Getting start Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Pitches out of bullpen Saturday•