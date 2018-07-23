Hudson, who's posted a 13-2 record and 2.36 ERA across 110.2 innings over 18 starts for Triple-A Memphis, was passed up for a callup to fill one of two open slots in the rotation this coming week, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Langosch reports the Cardinals naturally considered promoting the promising right-hander, who recently represented the organization in the All-Star Futures Game. However, they ultimately decided on tabbing Daniel Poncedeleon and Austin Gomber for a pair of spot starts Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Given the success Hudson has enjoyed this season, the decision was largely predicated on Poncedeleon's own impressive body of work, as well as the fact he and Gomber already had spots on the 40-man roster, making it a much simpler procedural move. "I think it's more of a tip of the hat to Ponce than it is any other message to Dakota except for to continue to do what you're doing and clearly he's on the right track with what he's doing," interim manager Mike Shildt said. "It's Ponce's opportunity right now."