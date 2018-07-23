Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Passed up for callup
Hudson, who's posted a 13-2 record and 2.36 ERA across 110.2 innings over 18 starts for Triple-A Memphis, was passed up for a callup to fill one of two open slots in the rotation this coming week, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Langosch reports the Cardinals naturally considered promoting the promising right-hander, who recently represented the organization in the All-Star Futures Game. However, they ultimately decided on tabbing Daniel Poncedeleon and Austin Gomber for a pair of spot starts Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Given the success Hudson has enjoyed this season, the decision was largely predicated on Poncedeleon's own impressive body of work, as well as the fact he and Gomber already had spots on the 40-man roster, making it a much simpler procedural move. "I think it's more of a tip of the hat to Ponce than it is any other message to Dakota except for to continue to do what you're doing and clearly he's on the right track with what he's doing," interim manager Mike Shildt said. "It's Ponce's opportunity right now."
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...