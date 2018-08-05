Hudson (2-0) was credited with the win in Saturday's 8-4 victory over the Pirates, throwing three perfect innings of relief and striking out one.

Taking over from Austin Gomber to begin the fifth inning, Hudson breezed through the Pirates' lineup in 28 pitches (22 strikes). The rookie now has two wins in four relief appearances and has yet to give up a run, potentially putting Hudson in line to move into the rotation if Gomber struggles or another St. Louis starting pitcher gets hurt.