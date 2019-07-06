Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Picks up seventh win
Hudson (7-4) pitched five innings, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six to earn the win in a 9-4 win over the Giants.
Hudson got into a jam in the first inning, allowing a pair of runs, and he surrendered a solo home run to Alex Dickerson in the third inning. Hudson has a 3.51 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 92.1 innings this season. He takes a 68:41 K:BB into his next scheduled start against the Pirates on July 15.
