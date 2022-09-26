Hudson tossed three scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Dodgers. He didn't strike out a batter and allowed two hits and one walk in the 45-pitch appearance.

When Hudson was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, manager Oliver Marmol hinted the right-hander could rejoin the rotation, according to John Denton of MLB.com. The Cardinals ultimately chose to keep a five-man rotation intact, but Hudson was still called upon to provide some length out of the bullpen after starter Jordan Montgomery lasted just four innings in Saturday's outing. With two off days during the upcoming week, Hudson will likely remain in the bullpen, but he could make a spot start at some point in the final few days of the regular season if the Cardinals want to give Jack Flaherty or Adam Wainwright a more extended break in advance of the playoffs.