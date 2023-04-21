Hudson (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list Friday.
Hudson was sent to Triple-A Memphis ahead of the season to build up his velocity on the mound, but he'll now be sidelined for at least a week, if not longer. Without any clarity on the specific injury he's dealing with, it's hard to predict his future. So far in 2023, Hudson has started four games, producing a 5.40 ERA and 1.99 WHIp with 13 strikeouts over 18.1 innings.
