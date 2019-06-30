Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Pummeled by Padres
Hudson (6-4) allowed seven runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk over 1.2 innings. He took the loss and struck out only two batters in the 12-2 loss to the Padres.
It was the shortest start of the season for Hudson, who had allowed more than five runs only twice in 15 starts entering the game. Luckily, his ERA went mostly undamaged, rising only to 3.40 with a 1.51 WHIP in 87.1 innings this year. The 24-year-old right-hander will look to get back on track versus the Giants on Friday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Throws seven strong innings•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Yields three runs in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Earns fifth win•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Turns in quality start•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Confirmed for Thursday's start•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Wednesday's game postponed•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...