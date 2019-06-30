Hudson (6-4) allowed seven runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk over 1.2 innings. He took the loss and struck out only two batters in the 12-2 loss to the Padres.

It was the shortest start of the season for Hudson, who had allowed more than five runs only twice in 15 starts entering the game. Luckily, his ERA went mostly undamaged, rising only to 3.40 with a 1.51 WHIP in 87.1 innings this year. The 24-year-old right-hander will look to get back on track versus the Giants on Friday.