Hudson allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six in an 8-6 loss Thursday in Colorado. He did not factor into the decision.

Hudson juxtaposed wildness with timely double-plays and limited the damage to only two runs. After getting a double-play groundball in the second, he walked the next two batters on eight pitches before giving up a two-run double to Brian Serven. Even though 10 of the 21 batters either walked or struck out, Hudson did not tally up a high pitch count and completed the five frames after throwing 75 pitches. The 26-year-old has tossed five or fewer innings in seven of his last nine starts. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week against Colorado.