Hudson (2-2) earned the loss, allowing three runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four in six innings in a 7-1 loss in Kansas City.

The damage against Hudson could have been much greater if not for some well-timed double-play balls. 11 of the 27 batters against him reached base with only Bobby Witt's solo homer going for extra bases. Entering the game, the righty had a 1.02 WHIP but that increased to 1.21 following the outing. It was the third consecutive start where the 27-year-old tossed at least six innings.