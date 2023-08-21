Hudson (5-0) got the win Sunday over the Mets after allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over 5.1 innings.

Hudson surrendered a run in the third and then was punished by a Pete Alonso long ball in the fourth to put the Mets up 2-1. He wound up departing the game in line for the win after the Cardinals went up 3-2 in the fifth. Hudson tied a season-high with seven strikeouts and it was his fourth consecutive start allowing three or fewer earned runs. The one knock on Hudson is he's allowed at least one home run in each of his last four starts but has otherwise been the Cardinals' most consistent pitcher. He now owns a 3.95 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 32:14 K:BB in 43.1 innings (five starts) and will look to pick up his fifth consecutive win in a weekend road matchup with the Phillies.