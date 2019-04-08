Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Returning to rotation
Hudson, who logged his first career save last Wednesday versus the Pirates, will start Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Hudson's temporary move to the bullpen was strictly a byproduct of how the schedule lined up for the Cardinals. The right-hander struggled to keep the ball in the park during his first start of the season on March 30, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits, including three home runs, against the Brewers.
