Hudson was returned to Triple-A Memphis after serving as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader versus the Yankees.

Hudson pitched 2.2 scoreless innings in the Cardinals' 6-2 loss in Game 2 of the twin bill, allowing a hit and striking out two in relief of Matthew Liberatore. After the brief stint in the majors, Hudson will return to Memphis' rotation, where he has a lackluster 6.00 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 39:17 K:BB over 48 innings across 11 starts.