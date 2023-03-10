Hudson is in competition to win a spot in the Cardinals' rotation, Derrick Goold of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hudson had a rough 2022, coming back from Tommy John surgery but struggling to a career-worst 4.45 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 139.2 innings. He was briefly demoted to Triple-A Memphis late in the season and also saw time as a reliever, which remains a possibility for 2023 as well. Hudson is currently projected as the Cardinals' six starter, but if they opt to go with a five-man rotation, he could work out of the bullpen. He's done reasonably well through two Grapefruit League appearances, allowing one earned run on seven hits and two walks, though he's logged just one strikeout over five innings.