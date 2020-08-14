Hudson will start Sunday's game against the White Sox, assuming the Cardinals are cleared to resume their season this week following their team-wide COVID-19 outbreak, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The Cardinals will go with Adam Wainwright and a bullpen game for their Saturday doubleheader should they get the green light to resume their season. St. Louis will then follow with Hudson on Sunday. The right-hander allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk over 4.1 innings pitched in his lone start against the Pirates on July 26.