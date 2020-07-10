Hudson threw 43 pitches in Thursday night's intrasquad game at Busch Stadium and settled in after a rough start, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander endured his roughest stretch in the first inning, when he yielded singles to Kolten Wong, Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong, the latter hit driving in two runs. Hudson appeared to find a groove after that point by not allowing another hit over the subsequent two frames, although he did issue two walks and uncorked a wild pitch. "You get to kind of experiment to figure out what works whenever you start facing guys over and over and over," Hudson said. "That's when I think it'll allow me to kind of take a step back, but also kind of gain some mental edge going forward. We're talking throughout this whole process. So someone gets a hit, I get a guy, it's a lot of back and forth. Maybe they see something, maybe I see something. We're just trying to grow and get better as we go."