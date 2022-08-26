Hudson (7-6) allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four across seven innings to earn the win Thursday against the Cubs.

Hudson gave up a run in each of the second and third innings, but he otherwise shut down the Cubs on the basis of 10 groundball outs. He also generated 12 swinging strikes on 97 total pitches, an impressive mark given his typically contact-heavy approach. The strong outing marked Hudson's first quality start in his last four starts and it was also the first time he completed six innings in that same span. For the season, he owns a 4.23 ERA and 70:55 K:BB across 121.1 frames.