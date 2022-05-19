Hudson didn't factor into the decision after allowing four runs on five hits and two walks across 4.2 innings during Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Mets. He struck out two.

Hudson struggled out of the gate, allowing two runs in the first, but he was able to settle down over the next three innings. However, the Mets offense got going again in the fifth, ultimately chasing Hudson before he could get out of the inning. His next start is tentatively scheduled for next Thursday against Milwaukee.