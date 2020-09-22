Hudson (forearm) was transferred to the 45-day injured list Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The 26-year-old was already considered doubtful to pitch again this season, and his placement on the 45-day IL guarantees he won't be eligible to be activated until November. Hudson was previously scheduled to undergo further evaluation Tuesday to determine the next steps in his recovery, but according to Jones that appointment has been rescheduled for Wednesday.
