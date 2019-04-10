Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Short outing in return to rotation
Hudson allowed six hits and four walks while striking out four across 4.2 scoreless innings Tuesday against the Dodgers. He did not factor into the decision.
Hudson returned to the rotation after making one appearance out of the bullpen to record the first save of his career. While he held the Dodgers scoreless, he did struggle with inefficiency, walking four batters and requiring 100 pitches to record 14 outs. However, he showed improvement by keeping the ball in the yard -- he allowed three homers in his first start -- and has racked up 10 strikeouts across 9.2 innings on the season.
