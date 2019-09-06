Hudson (15-6) allowed one hit and two walks while striking out two across six scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Giants.

The lone hit Hudson allowed came on a single by Kevin Pillar in the second frame, but he went to retire eight consecutive Giants until walking Brandon Crawford to lead off the fifth inning. Hudson generated 10 of his 18 outs via groundball, a skill he's leaned on throughout the season. Hudson has now turned in a scoreless effort in four of his last five outings, lowering his ERA from 4.01 to 3.40 in that span. He'll look to keep that run going in his next start, but will be in a tough environment Tuesday at Coors Field.