Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Six shutout innings
Hudson (15-6) allowed one hit and two walks while striking out two across six scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Giants.
The lone hit Hudson allowed came on a single by Kevin Pillar in the second frame, but he went to retire eight consecutive Giants until walking Brandon Crawford to lead off the fifth inning. Hudson generated 10 of his 18 outs via groundball, a skill he's leaned on throughout the season. Hudson has now turned in a scoreless effort in four of his last five outings, lowering his ERA from 4.01 to 3.40 in that span. He'll look to keep that run going in his next start, but will be in a tough environment Tuesday at Coors Field.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...