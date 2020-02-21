Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Slated to pitch Saturday
Hudson is slated to pitch in Saturday's Grapefruit League opener against a Mets split squad, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Hudson, who's slated to slot in as the third starter in the rotation this coming season when Miles Mikolas (forearm) is healthy, although he'll start the year as No. 2 with the latter sidelined. Hudson will get his first turn against an opposing uniform Saturday at some point after starter Jack Flaherty exits, although Brett Cecil and Kwang-Hyun Kim are also slated to log innings during the contest.
