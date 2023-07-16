Hudson (1-0) allowed four hits and struck out two without walking a batter over 3.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday over the Nationals.

Steven Matz had mixed results starting Saturday's regularly-scheduled contest, but Hudson provided quality work in a de facto piggyback role. Over four appearances in the majors, Hudson has given up three runs (two earned) across 10 innings, good for a 1.80 ERA despite a 1.20 WHIP. He's been limited to relief work so far, but there's an opening in the rotation with Adam Wainwright (shoulder) still on the injured list for at least two more weeks. The Cardinals don't have any days off in that span, so Hudson could be a candidate to make two or three starts if that's the decision manager Oliver Marmol makes.