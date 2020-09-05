Hudson will start Sunday rather than starting the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader as previously scheduled, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Hudson will slide back into the spot that had been occupied by Kwang Hyun Kim, who landed on the injured list with a kidney issue Saturday. The Cardinals will go with a bullpen game for the second of Saturday's two contests.
