Hudson is expected be called up as the 29th man to start a game in Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander was demoted to Triple-A Memphis last week and is poised to rejoin the Cardinals after only one outing in the minors. Hudson has a 4.43 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 72:56 K:BB across 126 innings this season and is likely to return to Memphis after the spot start.