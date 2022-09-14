Hudson is expected be called up as the 29th man to start a game in Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
The right-hander was demoted to Triple-A Memphis last week and is poised to rejoin the Cardinals after only one outing in the minors. Hudson has a 4.43 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 72:56 K:BB across 126 innings this season and is likely to return to Memphis after the spot start.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Sent packing to minors•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Moving to bullpen•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Allows 10 baserunners in loss•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Seven strong innings•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Falls just short of win•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Next start set for Saturday•