Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Stellar MLB debut
Hudson made his major-league debut in a win over the Cubs on Saturday, firing a scoreless seventh inning in which he struck out two.
The promising prospect looked as sharp as he's been in Triple-A Memphis all season, mowing through the trio of Kyle Schwarber, Ian Happ and the pinch-hitting Victor Caratini on an efficient 13 pitches. Hudson has racked up 13 wins for the Redbirds thus far this season, and although he'll remain in the bullpen with the big-league club for the time being, an eventual spot start before the end of the season could certainly be a possibility, especially if Michael Wacha (oblique) and Adam Wainwright (elbow) continue sidelined for the foreseeable future.
