Hudson permitted three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two through three innings to take a no-decision in a 9-8 win over the Cubs on Saturday.

Hudson ran into trouble right away, allowing three first-inning runs on two bases-loaded walks and a sacrifice fly. The 25-year-old then steadied and kept the Cubs off the board in the second and third innings before being removed for a pinch hitter after 62 pitches. Hudson still has a solid 3.45 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 31 starts and the right-hander is scheduled to make his next start Friday at home against these same Cubs.