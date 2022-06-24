Hudson (5-4) took the loss against Milwaukee on Thursday, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two batters in 4.1 innings.

Home runs were responsible for most of the damage against Hudson in the loss, as a three-run shot by Tyrone Taylor in the fourth inning and a solo blast by Willy Adames in the fifth largely did him in. The right-hander was somewhat fortunate that things didn't get further out of hand, as Milwaukee failed to capitalize on a no-out, bases-loaded situation in the third frame. Hudson also continued to struggle with his control, issuing multiple walks for the 11th time in 14 outings this season. His 3.72 ERA isn't terrible, but fantasy managers should be wary of his 1.35 WHIP and 35 walks, which are third-most in the majors.