Hudson allowed three runs on five hits and four walks over 4.2 innings in Sunday's loss to the Giants. He did not factor in the decision.
All three runs that scored against Hudson came during the second inning, with most of the damage coming via Lamonte Wade's two-run homer. He failed to complete at least six innings for the first time since April 17 and saw his ERA climb to 3.56 with a lackluster 18:15 K:BB. Hudson is lined up for a rematch with the Giants at home next week.
