Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said that Hudson (elbow) underwent successful Tommy John surgery Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Hudson is expected to rest up and recover for the next several weeks before he begins his rehab program in earnest during the winter. The 26-year-old right-hander is expected to remain sidelined through the 2021 season.
