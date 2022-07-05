Hudson (6-5) took the loss during Monday's 6-3 defeat at the hands of the Braves, allowing six runs on nine hits and three walks with two strikeouts in four innings.

Hudson fell behind early and St. Louis was unable to rebound, as he permitted one run on two hits in the first inning and five runs on six baserunners in the second. The 27-year-old has seen his ERA rise after each of his last five starts -- growing from 2.76 to 4.29 -- while also posting the worst K/BB of the 64 qualified starters at 1.18 thanks to 46 strikeouts and 39 free passes in 84 frames. Hudson will look to get back on track with a start against Philadelphia on tap for this weekend.