Hudson will start Friday's game against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Hudson made his season debut last Friday with 3.2 innings of bulk relief after completing his rehab from Tommy John surgery, and he'll now make his first start of the season in Friday's series opener. The 27-year-old covered five frames in each of his final two rehab starts in the minors, so he should be able to pitch deep enough to potentially qualify for a victory.
