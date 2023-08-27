Hudson (5-1) allowed five runs on six hits and five walks while striking out one batter over 5.2 innings in a loss to Philadelphia on Saturday.

Hudson came into the contest having won each of his previous four starts, but he couldn't continue that streak against the Phillies. The right-hander made it through two scoreless frames, but Philadelphia tagged him for at least one run in each of the remaining innings in which he pitched. The five total runs Hudson allowed tied a campaign-high mark, and Saturday was the first time he's issued more than three walks in an outing this season. Despite a 5-1 record, Hudson's 4.41 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 33:19 K:BB over 49 innings make him far from a reliable fantasy asset.