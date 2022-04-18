Hudson (0-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits in two walks in three innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Brewers. He struck out two.

The Brewers did most of their damage in the first inning, plating three runs. Albert Pujols tied the game with a three-run home run in the third, but Hudson got back into trouble in the fourth. T.J. McFarland then allowed an inherited runner to score the tiebreaking run, which left Hudson with the loss when the Cardinals failed to pull even again. The right-hander has been shaky through two starts, allowing seven runs (six earned) in seven innings with a 6:2 K:BB. He lines up to make his next start versus the Reds next weekend.