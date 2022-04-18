Hudson (0-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits in two walks in three innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Brewers. He struck out two.
The Brewers did most of their damage in the first inning, plating three runs. Albert Pujols tied the game with a three-run home run in the third, but Hudson got back into trouble in the fourth. T.J. McFarland then allowed an inherited runner to score the tiebreaking run, which left Hudson with the loss when the Cardinals failed to pull even again. The right-hander has been shaky through two starts, allowing seven runs (six earned) in seven innings with a 6:2 K:BB. He lines up to make his next start versus the Reds next weekend.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Next start coming Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Allows three runs in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Confirmed to start Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: St. Louis-Pittsburgh postponed Monday•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Gets $1.05M for 2022•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Five scoreless frames•