Hudson took a no-decision during Wednesday's win over the Royals, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three across six innings.

Aside from a two-run home run to Mac Gallagher in the third inning, Hudson managed to control the damage against Kansas City. The right-hander was easing back into things following an extended COVID-19 layoff. He did issue a season-high three free passes, something he'll need to better manage to avoid future trouble. Across four starts this season, Hudson owns a 3.32 ERA and 1.05 WHIP. The 25-year-old will take the mound against Cincinnati on Monday.