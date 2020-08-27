Hudson took a no-decision during Wednesday's win over the Royals, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three across six innings.
Aside from a two-run home run to Mac Gallagher in the third inning, Hudson managed to control the damage against Kansas City. The right-hander was easing back into things following an extended COVID-19 layoff. He did issue a season-high three free passes, something he'll need to better manage to avoid future trouble. Across four starts this season, Hudson owns a 3.32 ERA and 1.05 WHIP. The 25-year-old will take the mound against Cincinnati on Monday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Fans six in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Effective in short outing•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Scheduled for Sunday's start•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Yields four runs in loss•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Settles in during intrasquad game•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Gets live BP in Saturday•