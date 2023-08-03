Hudson (2-0) earned the win over Minnesota on Wednesday, allowing three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out seven batters over seven innings.

Hudson has spent most of the season in a long-relief role, but he was moved into the rotation after St. Louis traded starters Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty. Hudson excelled in his first traditional start of the campaign, getting through six scoreless frames before Matt Wallner tagged him for a three-run homer in the seventh. The right-handed hurler still managed to complete that inning and finished with a quality start and a victory. Hudson was a starter all of last season, posting a 4.45 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and poor 78:61 K:BB over 139.2 frames while compiling an 8-7 record. Given those results, it's probably best to hold off on pursuing him in fantasy until he's able to string together multiple strong outings.