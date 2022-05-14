Hudson (3-2) earned the win Saturday against the Giants after throwing five scoreless innings, striking out two and walking two while allowing five hits.

As usual, Hudson didn't generate many whiffs, with the outing lowering his season strikeout rate to 13.5 percent, but a win and five scoreless frames still provides plenty of fantasy value. The righty didn't throw a single clean frame, but he avoided serious trouble throughout the night to drop his ERA to 3.06 through seven starts. He'll look to lower it again Thursday against the Mets.