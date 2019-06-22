Hudson struck out six and improved to 6-3 after allowing just one run on five hits and a walk in seven innings against the Angels on Saturday.

Hudson's only blemish was a seventh-inning solo shot from Albert Pujols. The outing extended Hudson's streak of quality starts to eight and brought his ERA down to 3.36. Both his 16.0 percent strikeout rate and 9.9 percent walk rate are rather poor, but he's gotten by thanks to a strong 61.7 percent groundball rate. He lines up to pitch again next Saturday in San Diego.