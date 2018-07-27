Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: To work in relief
Hudson will pitch out of the bullpen initially for the Cardinals, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
He is set to make his big-league debut, but despite posting a 2.50 ERA in 19 starts at Triple-A, Hudson's first big-league exposure will come in relief. While the 23-year-old righty has a shiny ERA and plenty of pedigree (No. 34 overall pick in 2016), he lacks the stuff to generate a ton of whiffs in the big leagues, and relies primarily on keeping the ball on the ground (57.5 percent groundball rate at Triple-A).
