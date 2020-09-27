The Cardinals announced that Hudson (forearm) will undergo Tommy John surgery Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Hudson was shut down for the season after experiencing forearm tightness in his Sept. 17 start, but the 26-year-old was hopeful he could treat the injury through rest and rehab. After receiving a couple medical opinions, however, Hudson determined that surgery was his best course of action. While general manager John Mozeliak wasn't willing to rule Hudson out for the 2021 season, the typical recovery timeline from the procedure for most starting pitchers usually lasts at least 12 months. With that in mind, Hudson likely won't be a serious candidate to rejoin the St. Louis rotation until spring training in 2022.
