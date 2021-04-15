Hudson (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Hudson underwent Tommy John surgery in late September of last season and is expected to miss the entire 2021 campaign as a result, so his move to the 60-day IL is simply procedural. His removal from the 40-man roster will make room for outfielder Scott Hurst, whose contract was selected by the Cardinals after Lane Thomas was optioned to the alternate training site.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Lands on IL•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Cleared to play catch•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Holding out hope for September•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Almost ready for long toss•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Surgery goes as planned•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Tommy John surgery ordered up•